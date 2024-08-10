Williamson's gratitude to outgoing MK Dons chairman

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

The head coach spoke on MK Dons’ new ownership, and the outgoing chairman

Mike Williamson spoke of his gratitude to outgoing MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman after selling the club to foreign investment.

Handing over the reins to Fahad Al Ghanim and a Kuwaiti-led consortium, Winkelman departs just a few days after the 20th anniversary of the club’s first ever game - a 1-1 draw with Barnsley at the National Hockey Stadium in 2004 - and on the eve of the new season.

The head coach paid tribute to Winkelman, thanking him for taking the chance on him and giving him the opportunity to lead a side in the EFL.

Williamson said: “I've got so much gratitude for him giving me the opportunity to come and work in the Football League.

“It's unprecedented what he's done here. There's a sadness, but I've never met such an authentic person in how he conducts himself, he's so passionate, incredibly passionate. He feels it's the right time but you can also see the pain that he's leaving. The selflessness he's showing sums him up.

“This is a legacy left by Pete. Speaking to him, he's very emotional about it, and deserves such recognition.”

Nothing changes

After meeting with new owner Mr Al Ghanim, Williamson said nothing would be changing operationally for the first-team as they prepare for the new season.

“The new owner has come in and spoken to the guys, he's very ambitious, he has a plan and we'll see,” Williamson continued.

“He's got a really good energy, he's excited and ambitious. He's been around the club for a few years. Pete was very specific with who he wanted to pass the club onto, someone who he feels he can trust to take it where he saw it going. He's already in football, he has multiple business ventures, and he is ambitious.

“It's the big kick-off, this is thrust on us, that's football! But nothing changes, we've got to expect the unexpected.”