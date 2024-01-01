Williamson's reaction to Dons' disappointing Doncaster defeat
The MK Dons head coach's reaction to their 3-0 thumping at the hands of Doncaster Rovers
Mike Williamson said MK Dons came up well short of their own expectations in the first-half as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on New Year's Day.
After nine games unbeaten in League Two, Dons' run came to a halt in some style, with all three goals coming in a distinctly lacklustre opening 45 minutes at the Eco-Power Stadium.
While Dons were able to stem the tide in the second, the damage was done in the first-half, with Williamson disappointed to see his side fall short of their standards.
"I'd say it was a disappointing 45 minutes to be honest," he said. "We didn't start well, didn't play forwards enough and we got punished by two set-pieces and a long ball. That's the nature of it.
"I wouldn't say it was a wake-up call because we know how punishing this league can be, but what was pleasing was the second-half performance and the reaction. Everyone came out and tried to take responsibility. We've had chances, but it's very disappointing and a difficult one to take.
"We were off our levels in the first-half but everything dropped to them - I don't think we got to a second-ball. But in the second-half, we were on the front foot, in the ascendency, pushing constantly. That's the reaction I liked."
He continued: "We changed personnel to make a difference, but it was a difficult 45 minutes to take. We got punished for not having our levels where they should be, and we cannot afford too many lessons like this.
"I think in the first-half we looked tired, and then we didn't in the second. It's one of them. We have to hold our hands up."