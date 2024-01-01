Williamson's reaction to Dons' disappointing Doncaster defeat

The MK Dons head coach's reaction to their 3-0 thumping at the hands of Doncaster Rovers

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson said MK Dons came up well short of their own expectations in the first-half as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on New Year's Day.

After nine games unbeaten in League Two, Dons' run came to a halt in some style, with all three goals coming in a distinctly lacklustre opening 45 minutes at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Dons were able to stem the tide in the second, the damage was done in the first-half, with Williamson disappointed to see his side fall short of their standards.

Read More Dons thumped on New Year's Day by rampant Doncaster Rovers

"I'd say it was a disappointing 45 minutes to be honest," he said. "We didn't start well, didn't play forwards enough and we got punished by two set-pieces and a long ball. That's the nature of it.

"I wouldn't say it was a wake-up call because we know how punishing this league can be, but what was pleasing was the second-half performance and the reaction. Everyone came out and tried to take responsibility. We've had chances, but it's very disappointing and a difficult one to take.

"We were off our levels in the first-half but everything dropped to them - I don't think we got to a second-ball. But in the second-half, we were on the front foot, in the ascendency, pushing constantly. That's the reaction I liked."

Read More Kemp to be recalled to MK Dons from Swindon loan

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: "We changed personnel to make a difference, but it was a difficult 45 minutes to take. We got punished for not having our levels where they should be, and we cannot afford too many lessons like this.