Win vital to lift a Dons squad low on confidence says Manning

A win is a win for MK Dons at the moment, and that’s exactly how Liam Manning saw it as his side squeezed past West Ham U21s on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A brace for substitute Matt Dennis ensured Dons take their involvement in the competition down to the final group game in two weeks against Walsall, but for much of the first hour of the game, it could have been a different story.

Despite starting fairly well, with Conor Grant missing a great chance in the opening 13 minutes, heads noticably dropped when the young Hammers, watched by former Dons loanee Conor Coventry, began to have a spell on the ball.

Unable to make things stick, it wasn’t until a triple substitution on 54 minutes, introducing Dennis along with Dan Kemp and Louie Barry, that Dons began to get back on top of things. Dennis nodded home Bradley Johnson’s cross on 63 minutes before netting from the spot 12 minutes later to earn Dons the points and give them some momentum heading into Saturday’s League One clash with Shrewsbury Town.

Following a dismal showing for much of the 3-2 defeat to Peterborough on Saturday, Manning said getting a win was all-important for the group low on confidence.

“Confidence is challenging,” he said. “It doesn't change overnight. It's something you have to work through, and stick together through.

“There were of course elements that weren't right that we'll look at but where we are, we have to look at positives and take them into the game at the weekend.

“There were a couple of big things to take from the game - obviously the result, the clean sheet. It could have been more as well. We created more chances, there were bits inbetween the boxes that weren't right at times, but the biggest thing with the group where they are at is the result.

“The first 15 minutes we were really good. We played with intensity, we played and ran forward, and we created two good chances. But we just needed confidence in those areas.

“The subs made an impact on the game with their energy and their positioning. We tweaked things which we thought might get us a bit more success. And we had elements of control too, but the frustration is how we turnover the ball. We won't play the perfect game at the moment, but we have to take confidence from the result.

