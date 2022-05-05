MK Dons are in action against Wycombe Wanderers this evening in the first leg of the play-offs
Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 MK Dons - FULL TIME
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 21:54
FULL TIME: Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 MK Dons
Advantage Wycombe heading to Stadium MK then. It was a pretty one-sided affair from the opening goal just before half time, but McEachran’s red card swung momentum hugely in the Chairboys’ favour.
Vokes’ header making it 2-0 makes for a really big ask back on home soil in a few days.
90 mins: A late change
Connor Wickham comes on for Troy Parrott in stoppage time.
We’re into the five minutes to be added on.
83 mins: GOAL Vokes doubles the lead
The pressure has been building and building against the 10 men and it has told again as Wycombe go 2-0 up.
McClearly’s ball into the mixer is a wonderful one and it’s a bullet header from Vokes to beat Cumming.
Twine goes off, replaced by Hiram Boateng and for Wycombe, Akinfenwa replaces Vokes after scoring.
77 mins: Wycombe hit the bar
Another close call for Wycombe as Jason McCarthy hits a rocket but it thumps the crossbar
69 mins: RED CARD McEachran sent off
Disaster for MK Dons as they are reduced to 10 men. Josh McEachran had not long been booked and left a really late one on Scowen on half-way and he has picked up his second yellow.
Dons will now have to play these final 21 minutes a man down.
65 mins: Twine comes close again
Another free-kick right on the edge of Twine Range, a long way out but he still gives it a go and it dips late but it’s just over the bar.
Tempers have been bubbling along and after a scuffle in the centre of the park, both Horgan and McEachran have been added to the book.
55 mins: A game of tennis
Both sides are just smashing the ball back and forth at each it feels at the moment. Neither side really in any sort of control, but the bubbling atmosphere is really helping Wycombe.
Second half
Back underway at Adams Park, Wycombe kick-off
HALF TIME: Wycombe 1-0 MK Dons
A sucker blow for Dons just before the break there as Tafazolli heads in Jacobson’s corner.Twine and Parrott being marshalled out of the game at the moment. Big second half to follow.