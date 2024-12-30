Young defender dubbed the future of MK Dons after early loan recall

Charlie Waller | Jane Russell

The youngster recall was brought forward as a result of an injury in MK Dons’ defence

Defender Charlie Waller may have been on loan for the last four months, but his performances have not gone unnoticed by head coach Scott Lindsey.

The 19-year-old centre back has made two EFL Trophy appearances for MK Dons, but has been highly regarded through the academy system. While injury curtailed his loan spell at Banbury United last season, Waller impressed former boss Mike Williamson in pre-season, earning him a loan move to National League side Sutton United.

Though there was a regime change back at his parent club, Waller established himself at Gander Green Lane as a regular in Steve Morrison’s side. The teenager racked up 22 appearances for the U’s, netting one goal as they settled into a midtable berth, but injuries back at home prompted his early return back to Stadium MK.

Laurence Maguire suffered a hamstring tear which looks set to keep him sidelined for several weeks during the game against Notts County on Boxing Day, and with Jack Tucker seemingly out of favour and absent from first-team action since the middle of November, Waller’s planned return was brought forward, and he immediately went onto the bench for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra.

Though Waller has been away since Lindsey took over in September, his performances have caught the eye of the head coach, who has been keeping a keen watch on the teenager.

“He's the future of the club,” said Lindsey. “He'll be a good player, he's got a really good mentality, good size, he can play, pass it, step in and run and he suits our way.

“He's gone on loan to play for a team which is different to how we play but that's good because it adds a different tool to his game. But he's defended really well in an uncompromising standard of football.”

Lindsey continued: “We've brought Charlie back early, but it was always part of the plan anyway. He's been amazing at Sutton. I've watched him a lot, and really liked his performances so it was always our plan to bring him back and maybe get him om the pitch. Laurence's injury has speeded up that process.”

Confirming Maguire’s injury, Lindsey continued: “Laurence has a grace 3C hamstring tear, which is in his tendon, so it's not a good one. He'll be a number of weeks missing.”