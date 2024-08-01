Young Dons defender joins Sutton United on loan

Charlie Waller | Jane Russell

The teenager will head to the National League on loan

Defender Charlie Waller has joined National League side Sutton United on loan until January.

The 19-year-old scored on his senior debut for the club last season in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, before joining Banbury United on loan for the second-half of the campaign. But a knee injury cut short his time at Spencer Stadium.

Returning to full fitness over the summer, Waller was a part of Dons’ training camp in Germany, and played against Barnet, Hannover U23s - where he scored - Chelmsford and Wealdstone.

The centre-back will head to National League side Sutton to get more first-team experience.

U’s boss Steve Morison said: “Charlie Waller is a talented young player who is very highly thought of by his parent club MK Dons. We are delighted to have him join Sutton United on loan and provide him with the opportunity to grow and develop in the National League.

“His addition to the squad will bring fresh energy and potential, and we are excited to see what he can achieve with us this season.”

Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “We have some exciting young players coming through our Academy and challenging for places in the First Team.

“That means we have to plan each Player’s pathway appropriately, and for Charlie, it's important for his continued development that challenges put in front of him.

“Joining Sutton is a fantastic opportunity and exposes him to an extremely competitive level of football.

“We’ll be following him closely as he takes on this new challenge.”