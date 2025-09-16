Youngsters have big opportunity to show MK Dons bosses what they can do

MK Dons’ assistant head coach spoke ahead of the game against West Ham U21s

The Vertu Trophy offers MK Dons’ young players the opportunity to show what they can do when results really matter, according to assistant head coach Richie Barker.

Dons take on West Ham U21s on Tuesday night, with boss Paul Warne set to ring the changes to wrap up his first-team regulars while the squad undergoes something of an injury crisis.

The opportunities for academy products to get on the field have been scant so far this season, though there have been unused substitute appearances for the likes of Chase Medwynter and Keon Lewis-Burgess recently, and the tournament, though still overlooked by many, offers Warne and Barker the chance to test the mettle of the next generation.

Barker said: “Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to get the younger players on the pitch this season, so this is a real opportunity for them to say to us ‘this is what I can do’ in results orientated football.

“We have to find out what they can contribute to help us win the game and we will find out a bit more about them. If they want to go on and play for the next 15 years, they have to show a lot of things.

“It’s not a surprise that there will be plenty of changes for the game. That’s how the game is played predominantly in the group stages. Even with a bit of an injury crisis which we’re going through, there would have been changes so it’s an opportunity for the younger players, some coming back from injury and some who need minutes. It’s a chance for the young players to play alongside the seniors.”

Competition rules state Dons must field at least five senior or regular players in the game, which could prove handy too for the likes of Dan Crowley, Aaron Collins and Laurence Maguire, all of whom have been missing recently through injury.

Barker continued: “We’ve got a few who have been out for a while but are back in training who need minutes, so it’s an opportunity for a few senior players too to stake a claim for Saturday. We’ll need everybody over the next few weeks. The more options we have, the better.”