Rotherham United boss Warne admits 10-man MK Dons deserved victory

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne

The Millers were beaten 2-1 at the New York Stadium on Saturday, despite playing for more than two-third of the game against 10 men.

The Sky Bet League One leaders claimed a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute after the Dons had Dan Harvie red-carded for bringing down Chiedozie Ogbene in the box, Dan Barlaser netting from the spot.

The match was there for the taking, but it was MK who turned things around, with goals after 57 and 59 minutes from Harry Darling and Mo Eisa to claim a crucial victory.

“Although we created a few chances second half, I didn't feel like we created enough to take anything out of the game," said Warne.

"I just thought we played with a bit of fear and did not move the ball quickly enough. It enabled the ten players to get behind the ball and we found it very difficult to break them down.

“To win big games, your big players have to play well and you have to be fearless."

The win means MK Dons are now just seven points behind Rotherham, who stay top but are not just four points clear of second-placed Wigan who have two games in hand.

But Warne, who saw his side lose at home for the first time in six months, isn't about to hit the panic button.

"There is no drama," said the Millers boss. "You just have to discuss where it went wrong.