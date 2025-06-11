Tom Weal makes swift return to MK Dons as new goalkeeping coach

Tom Weal is back at MK Dons as goalkeeping coach

It has been confirmed that Tom Weal has returned to MK Dons as the club's goalkeeping coach.

Weal previously spent a short stint in the same role under Mike Williamson, from last summer through to October before making the switch to Carlisle United.

He then made the move to become firts team goalkeeping coach at Sunderland in February, and was part of the Black Cats' staff as they won promotion to the Premier League with a play-off final win over Sheffield United.

"I'm delighted to be returning to Stadium MK," declared Weal.

"I loved my time here last season, even if it was only brief. I'm so excited to be back in the building ahead of what promises to be a really exciting season for the club.

"I know a few of the goalkeepers from my previous stint, which will certainly help us hit the ground running.

"I've had a wonderful time working at Sunderland and now feel I have even more to offer to MK Dons.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Paul Warne, and I can't wait to get going.”

Weal joins coaches Richie Barker and Darren Potter as part of manager Paul Warne's staff.

He began his coaching career with Huddersfield Town's academy in 2013, before moving to Nottingham Forest's academy two years later.

In 2017, he worked at Norwich City's academy and was made Head of Academy goalkeeping just 18 months later.

Four years later he made the step into senior football as head of goalkeeping at Notts County, before joining the MK Dons as part of Mike Williamson’s staff in 2024.