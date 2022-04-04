Trip to Wembley will be a game changer for Newport Pagnell Town

A bumper crowd filled Willen Road on Saturday for Newport Pagnell Town’s FA Vase semi-final against Hamworthy United. An even bigger contingent from the town is expected to make the trip to Wembley in May

A day in the sun at Wembley Stadium could give Newport Pagnell Town a great platform to step up to the next level, according to Head of Football Vivion Cox.

The Swans booked their spot in the FA Vase final on Saturday after a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Willen Road, beating Hamworthy United 6-5 after Martin Conway made three stops from the spot, allowing James Sage to convert the decisive strike from 12 yards.

Nearly 2,000 fans celebrated as Newport reached the final for the first time in their history, having never gone further than the quarter final stage previously. And it is expected the club will be offered just shy of 7,000 tickets for the final against Littlehampton Town on Sunday May 22, where the final of the FA Trophy between Wrexham and Bromley will also be played.

"I don't know how the financial implications will pan out for us, but the prize money is huge for a club of our size,” said Cox, speaking to BBC Three Counties. “We want to use this as a platform to build the club going forward. We have great ambition. We've become the heartbeat of the town of late, and we want them to be proud.

"These things are a game changer for a step five team.

"Over the last couple of years, we've assembled a good and entertaining team. The crowds have almost doubled and hopefully this will take us to the next level.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get to Wembley. Nobody really considered going to Wembley until it happened. We knew it would be a big game, but it's all down to the players and the coaches. Internally, we didn't dare talk about the dream of getting there.

"It has happened and everyone is pinching themselves."

Ticket details for the final are expected to be revealed on Tuesday.