Blayne is back with Breakers for Division 1 debut

Blayne Freckleton (right) re-signed for MK Breakers. Pic: Josh Nesden | Josh Nesden/@josh.jpg/joshjpg.uk

The MK native has confirmed he will stay at the club in Division 1

MK Breakers have re-signed Blayne Freckleton, a cornerstone of the team since its inception.

The Milton Keynes native, known for his leadership and tenacious playing style, will return for the 2024-25 season as the Breakers make their debut in NBL Division 1. Freckleton has also been named team captain for the 2024-25 season.

Freckleton’s basketball journey began at Stantonbury Campus, where he was introduced to the sport by British Basketball legend Nigel Lloyd.

He honed his skills in the MK Lions junior program before joining their professional team, all while earning his degree at the University of East London. Freckleton then took his talents to Team Northumbria in Newcastle, where he played a crucial role in securing the NBL Division 1 league title and the NBL National Cup.

Freckleton has been an instrumental figure in the MK Breakers’ rapid ascent from NBL Division 3 to NBL Division 1. His tough playstyle and leadership qualities have earned him recognition both on and off the court, and his commitment to the team’s success has been unwavering.

His best game in a Breakers jersey coming in the NBL Division 3 Playoff Final, where he scored 39 points on his way to MVP honours.

Reflecting on his return, Freckleton said: “I am very happy to be back for another year with MK Breakers and I’m looking forward to getting back to it at a higher level.

“I have loved basketball here over the course of the last two years and to be doing it with the majority of local guys and people I grew up playing with – I couldn’t ask for much more.

“We all decided 2 years ago to commit to starting in Division 3 with the goal of making it to Division 1, and we achieved that. It’s nice to sit back and realise we have completed that objective, but there is still so much more left in our journey and that’s an exciting prospect.

“I can’t wait to get in front of the Breakers fans, and I hope we can grow more and keep the same loud energy as there always is in the building.”

Head coach Billy Beddow expressed his excitement for Freckleton’s return, saying: “It’s great to have Blayne back for another season.

“His leadership and toughness have been key to our success over the past two seasons, and he will take on the role of captain this season. It’s important for us to maintain some continuity and keep our identity, and nobody embodies that better than Blayne.”

As the MK Breakers prepare to compete at a higher level in NBL Division 1, Freckleton’s return ensures that the team will continue to build on its strong foundation, with a leader who understands the club’s roots and ambitions.