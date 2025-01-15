Breakers cannot follow-up early weekend victory

MK Breakers | Josh Nesden/@josh.jpg/joshjpg.uk

It was a mixed bag for MK Breakers as they returned to action in 2025

Milton Keynes Breakers suffered mixed fortunes this weekend in two closely fought games against London Cavaliers and Derby Trailblazers respectively.

Saturday saw Breakers face London Cavaliers, a side who they suffered defeat against the week prior. The tie went down to the final moments with Breakers’ heart and desire on full display as they displayed both sides of their game to avenge their loss the week prior as they came out 90-89 winners.

Breakers were led by an outstanding performance from KJ Johnson, who notched 22 points and picked up 9 assists. Close behind was Chris Tawiah with 17 points and 7 rebounds, with Adrian Scarborough also netting 17 to go with 11 rebounds. Nate Robinson also hit double figures as he scored 16 points.

On the other side, the Cavaliers put up a fierce fight with Joshua Robinson scoring a team-high 21 points and adding 5 assists. Ed Lucas contributed 16 points and 5 rebounds, while Aiden Saunders added 13 points to keep the Cavaliers within striking distance throughout the game.

The win saw Breakers climb to sixth in the table, with the chance to climb to fifth should they come out on top against Derby Trailblazers on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, Breakers would come up agonisingly close in a 77-74 defeat at Noel Baker Academy.

For those in attendance, it was certainly a game to remember with both sides displaying high level Basketball and the lead changing hands a number of times throughout. It was Derby’s fourth quarter performance that was key in the win as they overturned a six point difference to pick up the two points.

Malcolm Smith led the way for Derby with a commanding performance, tallying 31 points and eight rebounds – his efforts were complemented by David Simental, who added 20 points. For Breakers, KJ Johnson was a standout, delivering 28 points and 13 assists in an all-around display. Nathan Robinson added 22 points.

The closing seconds proved to be a nail biting moment for both sets of fans as Dieterich sank his two three throws to put Derby ahead with 15-seconds remaining. Breakers tried their best to tie the scoring, but efforts from Robinson and Freckleton came up short and saw Derby come out on top.

Next up for MK Breakers is a trip to face Worthing Thunder, Breakers overcame the same opposition 113-88 just before Christmas and will be hoping for a similar scoreline as they look torn return to winning ways.

The team will then play at home the following weekend when they host City of Birmingham Rockets on Saturday January 25, tickets available HERE.