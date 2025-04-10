Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PDC continue their tournament rounds with several events in Milton Keynes this year

Several PDC tournaments are set to continue in Milton Keynes throughout 2025.

The include Winmau Challenge Tour events and two days of Players Championships.

But before you start making plans, here’s why it might be difficult to watch the events live.

Darts continues to gain popularity with mainstream audiences throughout 2025, with the rise of the prodigal Luke Littler bringing more attention to the sport in recent months.

As such, several tournament events hosted by the Professional Darts Corporation are once again set to take place in Milton Keynes , ahead of the 2026 Winmau World Championships taking place throughout January and February next year.

Several crucial events are set to take place in the city, many of which are part of the Winmau Challenge Tour to determine the competitors for next year’s championships, with some of the brightest emerging talents looking to book their place in Milton Keynes in the new year.

So what events on the PDC calendar are taking place in the city in 2025 - and are there any tickets to attend any of the events?

What PDC events are taking place in Milton Keynes in 2025?

While there is a world of darts competitions coming to Milton Keynes in 2025, why are many of them not ticketed events? | Canva/Getty Images

All information correct as of writing and taken from the official PDC website - unless specified, all events set to take place at the Arena MK .

May 2 2025: Winmau Challenge Tour 11-12

May 3 2025: Winmau Challenge Tour 13-14

May 4 2025: Winmau Challenge Tour 15

June 7 2025: Women’s Series 13-14

June 8 2025: Women’s Series 15-16

August 23 2025: Women’s Series 17-18

August 24 2025: Women’s Series 18-19

August 25 2025: Players Championship 24

August 26 2025: Players Championship 25

August 27 2025: Jack's World Series of Darts Finals Tour Card Holder Qualifier

Why can’t I get tickets to some of the events in Milton Keynes?

Despite many PDC events coming to Arena MK in 2025, all of them are closed to the public; these events, also known as floor tournaments , are primarily for PDC Tour Card holders and PDPA Associate Members .

The main aim is to provide regular competitive play for professional players without the added pressure and logistics of a large audience and television production. This allows players, especially newer cardholders, to hone their skills in a professional environment.

In essence, these events are specifically for players trying to qualify for larger European Tour events or other televised tournaments. They are not intended for general public attendance with the emphasis purely on the qualification process.

However, several select events are due to be screened on PDCTV; for more information on how to sign up for free to avoid missing any of the action, you can visit the PDCTV’s official page .

When are tickets for the Winmau World Championships 2026 on sale?

Though tickets are yet to go on sale, to avoid missing out on the 2026 event, the PDC has set up a pre-registration page for updates on when tickets are out and priority access. To sign up, visit the Winmau World Championships 2026 registration page .

