Third consecutive play-off final awaits Breakers after win over Hemel

A narrow win over Hemel sees Breakers into a third straight playoff

Milton Keynes Breakers reached their third Playoff Final in as many years as they overcame Hemel Storm 85-86 in front of a sold out crowd in Hertfordshire.

The Breakers had to dig deep with just six players seeing minutes on the court due to injuries. Adrian Scarborough, Jordan Spencer, Nate Robinson, Kai Walker, Chris Tawiah and Romario Spence all wore the Breakers jersey with pride as the Club reached the NBL 1 Playoff Final in their debut season in the division.

It was Spencer who led the scoring for the Breakers, as he once again came up clutch in big moments tallying 26 points and 9 assists in the win. Adrian Scarborough added 20 points and 10 boards, with both Nate Robinson and Chris Tawiah adding 14 points each. Kai Walker picked up an important eight points, with Romario Spence hitting four much-needed points for his side.

The Breakers will now face Reading Rockets in the final at Manchester’s National Basketball Performance Centre on 27th April, 4pm tip off. It’ll certainly be another tough test for the Breakers as Reading have already picked up two pieces of silverware this campaign, including the KitKing Trophy in which they defeated the Breakers in the final back in March.

It was the Storm who would’ve been happier with their start to the game as they ran out to a 5-0 lead with Sam Newman hitting three points seconds into the affair. As expected when two of the league’s top scoring teams faced off, the points were flowing early as buckets from Tawiah, Spencer, Scarborough and Robinson helped the Breakers tie the scoring at 9-9 after three minutes of action.

Storm would extend their lead to four points at 13-9, however, following a timeout the Breakers would take the lead for the first time in the game as Spencer ‘s five points, followed by Romario Spence’s jump shots saw the Breakers go on a 9-0 run with the first quarter drawing to a close. Sylla would stop the rot for the Storm, but Robinson would hit the final points of the quarter to leave the Breakers leading 20-15.

The teams would continue to trade baskets in the second quarter, with the Breakers keeping their noses in front early. A Darien Nelson-Henry 3-pointer brought the hosts within 1 point 31-32 forced Breakers Coach Billy Beddow-Patel to call a timeout as he could feel momentum swinging towards the Storm.

As he did all game, Jordan Spencer steadied the ship for the visitors, scoring 7 points in the last 3:44 of the half to regain control of the game and a 40-43 lead going in to half time.It was a perfect start to the third quarter for the League Winners as Moton tied the scoring with a three pointer, before Inger gave his side a two point advantage. The lead would then swing four times in a matter of minutes as both sides displayed their ability to score crucial points in high-pressure moments.

Jordan Spencer’s three point jump shot gave the Breakers an important lead at 55-56, but Monkman would go to the line and calmly hit both of his shots to give the Storm the lead once again. That gap was extended when Ellis put two more points on the board. Nate Robinson would tie the scores with an important three pointer, before Kai Walker gave the Breakers the lead with just two minutes remaining. Moton, however, hit a tough jump shot before he and Monkman both went two for two at the line to bring up a five point lead with a minute on the clock.

Kai Walker reduced that gap to two points with a huge three pointer, ensuring the Breakers only trailed by two points at 67-75 entering the final 10-minutes of the clash.It was a nightmare start to the fourth for the Breakers as Hemel quickly racked up a six point lead. Chris Tawiah displayed all his qualities as he netted four points, before Robinson’s three pointer swung the lead back in favour of the Breakers at 73-74. Nelson-Henry would briefly give Hemel the lead, but a Jordan Spencer jump jumpshot followed by a Kai Walker steal leading to a Nate Robinson dunk put the Breakers back in front 75-78 with five minutes to play.

Nelson-Henry began to show his class, converting twice from the free throw line before finishing inside. The Breakers however were able to find answers on the offensive end, another jumpshot by Spencer, followed by a huge dunk from Scarborough allowed the Breakers to retain their 3 point lead 79-82.

The Breakers secured some key stops before Tawiah and Nelson-Henry exchanged 4 points each with just under 2 minutes to play, the Breakers still leading by 3.A timely steal from Moton lead to a Sam Newman fast break dunk as Hemel got to within a point at 85-86 with 30 seconds to play. Jordan Spencer found Kai Walker wide open on the ensuing possession but his three-point attempt rimmed out, giving Hemel one last chance to win the game.

It was Newman who secured the rebound and raced the ball down the court to try to win the game, but he would lose his footing as Nate Robinson blocked his shot attempt and the Breakers secured their place in the Playoff final for the third consecutive season.

The Breakers will take on Reading Rockets on Sunday April 27, 4pm tip off at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester. Tickets are available HERE.