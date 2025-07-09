Who is Red Bull Racing's new team principal Laurent Mekies?

Find out more about Red Bull’s new team principal

It is not just drivers who make the switch between Racing Bulls and Red Bull Racing as Laurent Mekies has been confirmed as the replacement for Christian Horner at Tilbrook.

The 48-year-old Frenchman has been team boss of the Italian sister team since the start of the 2024 season, seeing the side finish eighth last season, while sitting seventh this term.

Mekies’ F1 career began in 2000 when he worked with Arrows - once of Milton Keynes - before first moving to Faenza with Minardi in 2001. During his time with the team, he worked as a race engineer for future Red Bull star Mark Webber, as well as Justin Wilson, Zsolt Baumgartner and Christian Albers.

Minardi was bought by Red Bull at the end of 2005 and renamed Scuderia Toro Rosso, and Mekies was promoted to be the team’s chief engineer. There, he oversaw the team’s finest moment when Sebastian Vettel - another future Red Bull ace - won the Italian Grand Prix in 2008.

His rise in the sport did not go unnoticed, and he was snapped up by the FIA - F1’s governing body - in 2014 where he was promoted to safety director and race director in 2017.

He returned to team action in 2018 though with Ferrari when he moved to Maranello as sporting director, before being installed as deputy team principal of the Prancing Horse in 2021.

His return to Faenza though would be a matter of time. After missing the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, his departure from Ferrari was confirmed, and his position as team principal of Racing Bulls was confirmed.

There, he oversaw the controversial sacking of Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore Grand Prix, promoting Liam Lawson before the Kiwi then departed for Red Bull at the end of the season. Lawson would return to the team just two races into the 2025 campaign though, with Yuki Tsunoda going the other way.

Mekies takes over just a few months ahead of F1’s sweeping rules changes for the 2026 season and beyond, and Red Bull’s formal partnership with Ford coming into force.