Over £1.6 million worth of cannabis plants have been seized after police executed a series of warrants.

West Yorkshire Police arrested a total of five people for offences linked to the drugs trade as part of the week-long operation targeting Organised Crime Groups operating cannabis farms across the county.

Over 1,529 cannabis plants and a further quantity of cropped cannabis were seized when police teams executed 26 warrants across the force’s five districts.

Detective Superintendent Steve Greenbank, head of intelligence at West Yorkshire Police said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to take a large quantity of cannabis out of circulation and deprive organised crime groups of a source of income.

“By targeting the commercial growing of cannabis across West Yorkshire, we have been able to disrupt the activities of the criminals behind this trade while also gathering the intelligence needed to better understand how they operate.

“Organised crime groups are often connected to violence, exploitation, and anti-social behaviour which causes untold misery in our communities.”

Nine warrants were executed in Leeds, five in Kirklees with four warrants executed in each of Bradford, Calderdale and Wakefield as part of Operation Mille.

A total of 500 plants were found at one address on Diamond Street in Halifax, while more than 100 plants were seized from each of six addresses including an address in Clay Street, Halifax, a property in Kirkgate, Hanging Heaton; Dorset Road in Harehills, Leeds; Conway Drive, Harehills, Leeds; Wesley Avenue in Armley, Leeds and Norwood Road, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Officers also seized a BMW car and over £3,000 in cash from and address in Leeds.

DSI Greenbank added: “Commercial cannabis grows can also cause significant damage to properties taken over for that purpose. Buildings can become dangerous due to fire risks, unlawful abstraction of electricity, fumes, and water damage, putting neighbours at risk.”

“Sharing information with the police at an early stage allows us to work closely together to tackle cannabis farms before they cause serious damage.

“We are committed to dismantling these operations and protecting our communities from the harm they cause.”