The singer is set to be awarded for her continual efforts addressing the inequity between musicians and labels

RAYE is set to receive the inaugural Ivors Academy Honour in October 2025.

The award celebrated efforts musicians make to ‘drive positive change’ within the industry.

It comes as the singer continues her campaign against the perceived ‘power imbalance’ between artists and labels and the financially challenges they face.

The Ivors Academy has announced that the acclaimed songwriter, artist, and campaigner RAYE will be presented with the first ever Ivors Academy Honour - a prestigious recognition celebrating her tireless efforts and influential campaigning to drive positive change within the music industry for songwriters and composers.

The singer has already amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including two Ivor Novello Awards, seven BRIT Awards, and four Global Awards. Beyond her artistic achievements, she has emerged as one of the most outspoken and impactful advocates for songwriters, leveraging her platform to inspire fellow musicians and spearhead meaningful change.

Undoubtedly one of the industry's most passionate voices, RAYE has consistently championed fairer treatment and greater recognition for the often-unsung heroes behind the music. She has bravely addressed the power imbalance between artists and labels and highlighted the significant financial challenges faced by creatives in the age of streaming, consistently demanding increased transparency and equitable pay.

At The Ivors 2024, where she scooped the award for Best Contemporary Song, RAYE passionately called on the industry to properly value and reward the artists who create the music. She spoke out powerfully on stage for the "voiceless beating heart of the industry, which is songwriters." Today, she continues to lead the charge for a more equitable and respectful music industry for all.

Roberto Neri, Chief Executive of The Ivors Academy, commented on the upcoming honour, stating, “An incredible multi-award-winning artist, RAYE is one of the most gifted songwriters of her generation and always gives full respect and voice to fellow writers. She has consistently called for better pay and greater recognition for songwriters, championing structural change to protect the talent behind the music we love. We’re proud to honour her with this well-deserved recognition."

The Ivors Academy Honours build upon the rich legacy of the Gold Badge Awards, which were first established in 1974. Past recipients include a distinguished list of creators, campaigners, and industry figures such as songwriter and campaigner Carla Marie Williams MBE, politician Kevin Brennan, Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis CBE, activist and singer-songwriter Bob Geldof, Elbow frontman Guy Garvey, and broadcasters Trevor Nelson MBE and and Jo Whiley.

The ceremony to honour RAYE with the award is set to take place on October 2 2025 at the InterContinental London.

