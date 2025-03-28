Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Start plotting your movements over Creamfields with day and stage splits taking shape in 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creamfields have revealed their latest headliner for their 2025 festival.

It’s a welcome return for Swedish House Mafia, who are set to perform a UK exclusive set this year.

The announcement comes as Creamfields have also revealed the first wave of day and stage splits ahead of a full timetable reveal.

Creamfields , the UK’s biggest dance and electronic music festival, have revealed their latest headline act set to perform at Daresbury Estate this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival confirmed overnight that Swedish House Mafia will be performing a headline set at Arc on the Saturday of the festival, in what is set to be a UK festival exclusive performance from the Creamfields stalwarts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creamfields announced the group by stating: “No strangers to the award-winning festival, Swedish House Mafia’s roots with Cream run deep.

From their early performances at Cream’s legendary club nights in the early noughties to their unforgettable Creamfields debut in 2007, they have firmly cemented their status as icons of the festival’s rich history.”

That news also comes with the reveal of what acts who have been confirmed for this year's event will be playing on what stage as day splits have been revealed - thankfully to help you make a decision who ‘might’ be clashing with who before the timetable is revealed.

Featuring UK festival exclusives ANYMA and David Guetta , alongside a powerhouse lineup of electronic music icons including Boris Brejcha, Chase & Status, Eric Prydz, and many more, the 2025 edition promises an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creamfields 2025 - day and stage splits

Creamfields have revealed overnight their headline act for Saturday - Swedish House Mafia. | Getty Images

Thursday August 21 2025

Cream

KC Lights

Chapter & Verse

CamrinWatsin

Camden Cox

Beyond Chicago

M.hummo

Rong

Thrillseekers

Christina Novelli

Luvstruck

Ciaran Mcauley

Modea

GIA

Cream Terrace

Laidback Luke

Sick Individuals

Smack

Rave Republic

Calvin Logue

Kola

Nation

Schak

Jason Cluff

BK

Jezza & Jod

Yasmin Gardezi

Toni

Friday August 22 2025

Arc

Chase & Status

Sub Focus

Arielle Free

APEX

Fisher

Vintage Culture

Mau P

Franky Rizardo

Steel Yard

Eric Prydz

Adam Beyer

John Summit

Cristoph

Beccs Vernon

HALO presented by SHEIN

Jamie Jones

Hot Since 82

Rossi.

Alisha

Goosey

Teletech

Alex Farell B2B

Sikoti

Basswell B2B

Onlynumbers

Danielle Ciuro

Fantasm

Holy Priest

Jazzy B2B

Jowi

Misfit

Ben Nicky

Darren Styles

Rooler

Marlo

Andy Whitby

David Rust

Tyler Jack

Brad Pickle

SPECIAL GUEST: Maddix

The Forest

Eats Everything

Sam Divine

Kilimanjaro B2B

Melé

Oppidan

Diffrent

Pepsi present - Future Sound of Egypt

Aly & Fila

Ferry Corsten

Alessandra Roncone

Ben Gold

Chris Metcalfe

Factor B

Ruben de Ronde

Sneijder B2B

Paul Denton

Hospitality

Rob Crouch

Murfi

Molly Mouse

Lee Ward

MLN

Pete James

Saturday August 23 2025

Arc

Swedish House Mafia

Apex

Hardwell

Ben Hemsley

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Argy

Third Party

Chris Stussy presents Linger AV DJ set

Josh Baker

Ellia Jaya

Steel Yard

Amelie Lens

Camelphat

Dom Dolla

Eli Brown

Marco Carola

Pete Tong

Sara Landry

Lau

HALO presented by SHEIN

Patrick Topping

Max Styler

Prospa

Raphi

Solardo

Teletech

blk.

Cloudy

Faster Horses B2B

Morgan Seatree

Funk Tribu B2B

Bad Boombox

Interplanetary Criminal

Kander

Kettama

Novah

Patrick Mason

Princess Elf Bar

Sub_Aural

Andy C

Bou & B Live 247

Culture Shock B2B

Grafix

Dimension

Friction

Hybrid Minds

Koven

Mozey

North Base

Rova

The Forest

Gaskin

JWAVE

Locklead

Luke Dean

Nautica

Obskϋr

Paige Tomlinson

Sidney Charles

Pepsi presents - RONG

Bryan Kearney B2B

Mauro Picotto

John O’Callaghan

Will Atkinson

Symmetrik

Daxson

Matty Ralph

Liam Wilson

Pepsi presents - Goodgreef Xtra-Hard

TNT

Miss K8

Adaro

Ammara

Klubfiller & Storm

Alex Kidd

Hospitality

Rob Crouch

Jesse James

Murfi

Molly Mouse

Lee Ward

MLN

Pete James

Sunday August 24 2025

Arc

David Guetta will be headline the Arc stage on Sunday at Creamfields 2025 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

David Guetta

Oliver Heldens

D.O.D

Jodie Harsh

Amelia Preston

APEX

ANYMA

Hannah Laing

Max Dean

Martin Garrix

Marsolo

Lucia Cors

Steel Yard

Gorgon City

Duke Dumont

Danny Howard

Jazzy

Rob McPartland

HALO presented by SHEIN

Ewan McVicar

Four Tet

Salute

Chloé Robinson

Villager

Fatboy Slim Loves

Fatboy Slim

Miss Monique

Luuk Van Dijk

L.P. Rhythm

Joella Jackson

Teletech

AZYR

Horsegiirl

I Hate Models

KTK

Nico Moreno

Restricted

The Forest

Boris Brejcha

Franky Wah

Layton Giordani

James Organ

Niva

SPECIAL GUEST: East End Dubs

Pepsi presents Full On Trance

Billy Gillies

Cosmic Gate

Nifra

Kimmic

Shugz

Maria Healy

Mark Roma

Pepsi presents Full On

Brennan Heart

Uberjakd

Mddltn

DKH

Hospitality

Rob Crouch

Jesse James

Murfi

Luke Pompey

Lee Ward

Pete James

Mr Jay

JAT

Jamie Payne

Drew Mooney

Harry Mannion

Are there tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025?

There are still tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025; day, weekend, camping and glamping tickets can be found by visiting the Creamfields page over at Ticketmaster UK .

Have you been to Creamfields previously and have fond memories to share with a generation of younger dance music enthusiasts? Let us know your festival memories by leaving a comment down below.