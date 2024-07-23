Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The beloved musical The War of The Worlds is set to tour the United Kingdom in 2025.

The cast is set to be led by Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds as the show tours Leeds, Glasgow, London and many more venues.

Here’s the full list of tour stops and how you can book tickets to avoid missing out on the Jeff Wayne classic.

H.G Wells’ beloved dark tale of an alien invasion set to the music of Jeff Wayne is set to tour the UK in 2025 with “The War of The Worlds: The Spirit of Man.”

Step up Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds, who joins the all-star cast including The Wanted’s Max George and Maisie Smith, with more cast members to be announced ahead of the first date at Hull’s Connexin Live on March 28 2025.

“I first discovered Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds through my dad and uncle, who grew up being blown away by the original double album,” Reynolds explains about his casting in the musical. “Their great respect and enthusiasm for Jeff’s work makes it a true honour to be involved.”

Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds (inset) is set to tour the United Kingdom in 2025 as part of Jeff Wayne's iconic music, "The War of The Worlds." (Credit: The War of The Worlds/Paul Haries) | The War of The Worlds/Paul Haries

“I’m excited to be playing the role of The Artilleryman and stepping into the shoes of luminaries such as David Essex, Ricky Wilson, Adam Garcia and all those who’ve played the role before me.”

Speaking about why he took on the role of The Artilleryman, it was a case of pushing himself outside of his comfort zone - something similar to his outlook on being in Enter Shikari. “ I understand that performing in a musical production isn’t the sort of thing people from our scene normally do, but my band has never paid much attention to what is expected of us.

“I relish this challenge."

Where is The War of The Worlds touring the UK in 2025?

Rou Reynolds and the cast of “The War of the Worlds” will be performing the iconic musical at the following locations in 2024:

March 28 2025: Connexin Live, Hull

April 1 2025: P&J Live, Aberdeen

April 2 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

April 3 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 5 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester

April 8 2025: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

April 9 2025: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

April 10 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 12 2025: Brighton Centre, Brighton (Matinee and evening performances)

April 13 - 14 2025: BIC, Bournemouth

April 16 - 17 2025: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

April 18 2025: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

April 20 2025: The O2, London (Matinee and evening performances)

Where can I get tickets to see The War of the Worlds during its 2025 UK Tour?