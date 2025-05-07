Celebrate VE Day with a 1940s-themed celebration in Great Linford

By Lisa Warner
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 11:40 BST
Join us as we step back in time to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special celebration in Great Linford! Hosted by Great Linford Community Hub in partnership with Great Linford Parish Council, this free community event is a chance to honour those who served during the Second World War and celebrate with neighbours, friends, and family.

Get into the spirit by wearing vintage-style outfits and enjoy a Free Fish & Chip Supper.

This event is part of a national programme of commemorations taking place across the UK from May 5–9 to mark VE and VJ Day’s 80th anniversaries. It’s a chance to reflect, remember, and celebrate.

So, dig out your best 1940s outfit and join us for an afternoon of nostalgia, music, and good food!

