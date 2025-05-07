Celebrate VE Day with a 1940s-themed celebration in Great Linford

VE Day Celebration

Join us as we step back in time to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special celebration in Great Linford! Hosted by Great Linford Community Hub in partnership with Great Linford Parish Council, this free community event is a chance to honour those who served during the Second World War and celebrate with neighbours, friends, and family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get into the spirit by wearing vintage-style outfits and enjoy a Free Fish & Chip Supper.

This event is part of a national programme of commemorations taking place across the UK from May 5–9 to mark VE and VJ Day’s 80th anniversaries. It’s a chance to reflect, remember, and celebrate.

So, dig out your best 1940s outfit and join us for an afternoon of nostalgia, music, and good food!