IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2025 - first events announced

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival returns from Friday 18 to Sunday 27 July - ready to inspire, transform and engage the city with moments of wonder. The first 2025 events and the Spiegeltent programme have just been announced.

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival is celebrated for its programme of large-scale outdoor events, theatrical performances and installations, circus shows, comedy, cabaret, live music and free family activities, transforming the city and its surrounds over ten amazing days.

2025 sees the Festival embracing a spirit of energy, freedom, and possibility - inspiring its audiences to dream big and imagine a brighter, shared future.

Now the Festival is announcing its first events and the Spiegeltent programme.

Michael Pendry's Les Colombes is a major IF installation set in centre:mk's Middleton Hall

The Festival’s opening weekend features two headline events – large-scale works from Catalonia’s Deabru Beltzak and Germany’s Michael Pendry, both spectacular and moving in their own different ways,

Deabru Beltzak’s pyrotechnic and drumming promenade performance Symfeuny makes its way through the city where it culminates in a spectacular on-stage finale. Deabru Beltzak were part of the City’s iconic 2015 Rugby World Cup celebrations Clash of Drums produced by the Festival. Friday, July 18. (Catalonia)

Michael Pendry’s moving art-for-peace multi-media installation Les Colombes features 3,000 white paper doves in Middleton Hall in centre:mk, the Festival’s headline sponsor. People will be invited both to make doves to contribute to the installation and to hang doves in the windows of shops, offices, community centres and homes to create a second, City-wide, installation. Les Colombes will also be shown in Rome and New York this year. Friday 18 to Sunday, July 27. (Germany)

The much-loved Spiegeltent programme of comedy, cabaret and music includes:

The Selecter is one of some fantastic comedy, cabaret and music events in the IF Spiegeltent

The Demon Barbers 25th Anniversary Celebration (Saturday, July 19) - an electrifying fusion of traditional British folk music and high-energy dance from the award-winning band. This spectacular show features fresh new material alongside reimagined favourites from the band’s back catalogue.

Lou Sanders (Sunday, July 20) – the much-loved comedian and Taskmaster champion Lou Sanders brings an extended headline set to the Festival. She will be joined by two other guest comedians with names to be announced soon.

A Night with La Voix (Monday, July 21) – Festival favourite La Voix, aka Britain’s funniest Redhead, returns for an intimate, awe-inspiring evening where La Voix's powerhouse vocals are combined with side-splitting comedy, both delivered with charisma and charm.

Le Vent du Nord (Tuesday, July 22) - this multi-award-winning band is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions and their hard-driving soulful music has a broad range of global influences.

Deabru Beltzak's Symfeuny opens IF: Milton Keynes International Festival on 18 July

The Selecter (Wednesday, July 23) - iconic frontwoman Pauline Black OBE - one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene and often referred to as the Queen of Ska - leads the band in delivering much-loved hits and new music.

Peat and Diesel (Thursday, July 24) – the Stornoway legends take the audience on a thrilling journey to the heart of the Western Isles, where #peatlemania was born. The songs might not always make sense but the craic is real and the dancing non-stop.

Lucy Spraggan (Friday, July 25) – a unique blend of folk, indie-pop and acoustic sounds paired with powerful and emotive lyrics which have captivated audiences worldwide. This evening promises a mix of old and new from the X-Factor star’s catalogue.

Rubbish Shakespeare Company: Rubbish Romeo & Juliet (Saturday, July 26) - described as ‘like Horrible Histories but funnier’ by the Primary Times, the beloved thespians return with a riotous family-friendly treat. Three idiots perform Shakespeare’s famous tragedy, using only a box of tatty wigs, a worn floral dress, and a burst airbed they found by the bins.

Roachford (Saturday, July 26) – an evening of music from one of the most compelling and consistent rock and soul artists the UK has ever produced. When the Princess Royal asked him what he did, Roachford replied “I try to evoke emotions from people through music.” Emotions – and hits - guaranteed.

Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids (Sunday, July 27) - world record-breaking beatboxer SK Shlomo makes amazing music with just a mouth and a mic - expect funny sound, brilliant noises and cool music. The sonic superhero has performed around the world with legends like Bjork, Ed Sheeran and Rudimental

Celidh Liberation Front (Sunday, July 27) - the nightclub-influenced band push the boundaries of contemporary folk in all the right directions. They will be unleashing their infectious blend of folk and drum & bass to provide the soundtrack for a Festival Wrap Party.