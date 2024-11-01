The big freeze begins as Willen On Ice is just one week away

With less than a week to go until the grand opening of Willen On Ice on Thursday 7 November, the countdown begins as 60,000 litres of water are poured onto the rink today.

Over the coming days, the water will freeze to create a stunning 800sqm real ice rink, doubling in size from last year’s event to bring even more festive magic to Milton Keynes’ Willen Lake.

Tickets for Willen On Ice have been available since July, with hundreds of people already booked to experience this popular festive destination.

Also launching this week, Willen On Ice has released tickets for dedicated Parent & Toddler sessions that will take place every Wednesday at 1:00 PM, where young children aged 3-5 can join the fun free of charge with a full-paying adult (£9.90). Additionally, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) sessions will take place every Thursday at 1:00 PM, providing an accessible and supportive environment for all.

Willen On Ice - water freezing

“We are excited to finally see Willen On Ice take shape, the setting of the ice really makes this start to feel real,” said Tom Fogg, Senior Operations Manager at Willen Lake. “The grander and more impressive site shows how popular Willen On Ice was last year and the demand for a bigger arena that allows us to accommodate larger group bookings and private hire. We can’t wait to reveal all next Thursday."

Designed for everyone from first-timers to seasoned skaters, Willen On Ice is set within a winter wonderland marquee adorned with hundreds of festoon lights, snow-covered spruce trees, and the bright lights of a traditional fairground. Guests can enjoy festive street foods and cozy up with friends in the Après Bar for warm winter refreshments.

Ticket Information:

Under 16s: From £9.90 off-peak / £11.95 peak (including skate hire)

Adults: £12.40 off-peak / £15.40 peak (including skate hire)

Sessions are 45 minutes; please check the website for specific timings.

Due to high demand, advance booking is recommended to secure a place at this festive favourite. To purchase tickets and find out more about session times and special offers, please visit www.willenonice.co.uk