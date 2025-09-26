Travel show in Milton Keynes promises fun, special offers and expert talks

Friendly exhibitors offer ideas for days out, short breaks and holidays.
Friendly exhibitors offer ideas for days out, short breaks and holidays.
People looking for ideas and deals for group trips and holidays can visit the annual Group Leisure & Travel Show at Arena MK at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes on Thursday 2nd October. Entry is free and the event is open from 10am to 4pm.

Whether you organise for friends, family, work colleagues, a club or society, this year’s GLT Show is full of new ideas, inspiration and friendly advice.

Plus, there will be exclusive offers, giveaways and competitions from a wide selection of exhibitors, which include attractions, hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, and more.

Take groups to the theatre? There are ticketing agents on hand to help. Interested in a cruise? That’s covered too, with a number of cruise lines confirmed. Whether it’s a visit to the Tower of London, an RHS Garden, a top museum or travelling overseas, the Group Leisure & Travel Show has it all.

Travel journalist, Simon Calder is a regular speaker at the show and will be at the 2025 event.
Travel journalist, Simon Calder is a regular speaker at the show and will be at the 2025 event.

There is also a programme of talks and Q&As in the Seminar Theatre, which are free to attend and open to all visitors. This year’s line-up features travel expert, Simon Calder; Antiques Roadshow expert, Mark Smith; and Adam Frost, best known for regularly presenting Gardeners’ World.

Visitors can park for free right next to the arena (info on website to avoid charges). Plus, there’s a free bacon roll and hot drinks provided before 11am, and a free sandwich lunch too.

95% of visitors surveyed last year said their show experience was ‘good’ or ‘very good’ and 98% said their visit ‘gave them good ideas to help plan future group trips or holidays’.

Simon Calder, who is often the go-to travel expert for TV and radio said: “I can’t wait to meet the exhibitors and guests at the GLT Show – it’s a real annual highlight to learn the latest on group travel and to talk to people in the industry. I always come away with a long list of new opportunities to enjoy in the year ahead.”

To register for free entry to the GLT Show on 2nd October go to www.grouptravelshow.com/register, and for everything you need to know use www.grouptravelshow.com.

