Travel show in Milton Keynes promises fun, special offers and expert talks
Whether you organise for friends, family, work colleagues, a club or society, this year’s GLT Show is full of new ideas, inspiration and friendly advice.
Plus, there will be exclusive offers, giveaways and competitions from a wide selection of exhibitors, which include attractions, hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, and more.
Take groups to the theatre? There are ticketing agents on hand to help. Interested in a cruise? That’s covered too, with a number of cruise lines confirmed. Whether it’s a visit to the Tower of London, an RHS Garden, a top museum or travelling overseas, the Group Leisure & Travel Show has it all.
There is also a programme of talks and Q&As in the Seminar Theatre, which are free to attend and open to all visitors. This year’s line-up features travel expert, Simon Calder; Antiques Roadshow expert, Mark Smith; and Adam Frost, best known for regularly presenting Gardeners’ World.
Visitors can park for free right next to the arena (info on website to avoid charges). Plus, there’s a free bacon roll and hot drinks provided before 11am, and a free sandwich lunch too.
95% of visitors surveyed last year said their show experience was ‘good’ or ‘very good’ and 98% said their visit ‘gave them good ideas to help plan future group trips or holidays’.
Simon Calder, who is often the go-to travel expert for TV and radio said: “I can’t wait to meet the exhibitors and guests at the GLT Show – it’s a real annual highlight to learn the latest on group travel and to talk to people in the industry. I always come away with a long list of new opportunities to enjoy in the year ahead.”
To register for free entry to the GLT Show on 2nd October go to www.grouptravelshow.com/register, and for everything you need to know use www.grouptravelshow.com.