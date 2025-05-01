Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The retailer is betting on bricks-and-mortar with stylish stores packed full of deals 🛍️

Popular flooring retailer Tapi is reopening more ex-Carpetright stores across the UK

Four new locations Basildon, Coventry, Crawley and Leeds Birstall - will open this month

It follows Tapi’s acquisition of Carpetright brand, warehouses and 54 sites in 2024

21 former Carpetright stores have already relaunched as Tapi shops this spring

Tapi says the new stores are part of a major push to expand its national presence

A raft of stores once operated by a popular carpet retailer are set to reopen this year.

Another four former Carpetright units will be relaunched this month by Tapi, which acquired the brand, two warehouses, and 54 retail sites from administration in July last year.

Tapi continues to invest in expanding its retail footprint, and the outlets will add to the 21 new stores it has already launched this spring.

Customers in a branch of Carpetright in 2017 (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Charlie Harris, director of buying at Tapi Carpets & Floors said: “Everyone at Tapi is really excited about our new store openings over the coming weeks.

“We’re investing heavily to ensure that every store lives up to our high standards and they will be full to the brim with a wide selection of Carpet, Laminate, Luxury Vinyl, Vinyl and Engineered Wood.

“Each of these stores has been carefully chosen to bring us closer to our mission of delivering great value flooring to everyone in Britain and we’re quietly confident that they will be a real success for us.”

Where will the new Tapi stores be?

The four new Tapi locations - reopening in former Carpetright stores - are as follows:

Basildon

Coventry

Crawley

Leeds Birstall

These add to the former Carpetright stores that reopened as Tapi Carpets this spring:

Bristol

Cannock

Carmarthen

Chesterfield

Cramlington

East Grinstead

East Sheen

Epsom

Hereford

Ipswich

Lancaster

Mansfield

Newbury

Newmarket

North Shields

Sevenoaks

Southampton

Teddington

Trowbridge

Wimbledon

Woking

