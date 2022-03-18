Milton Keynes based Sodexo Engage awarded gold accreditation by Investors in People

Milton Keynes based Sodexo Engage, leading employee engagement experts, have been awarded a ‘We Invest in People, gold accreditation’ by Investors in People.

Investors in People is the international standard for people management that allows organisations to benchmark against the best performing companies on a global scale. Just 17% of Investors in People accredited organisations achieve Gold which is a reflection of Sodexo Engage’s ongoing commitment to providing a working environment that allows employees to learn, adapt and drive engagement through its culture, processes and strategy.

Sodexo Engage are the UK’s leading employee engagement experts and employee benefits provider which work to create effective employee experiences that drive engagement, attraction and retention by offering a range of benefits, rewards, incentives, and recognition methods.

Sodexo Engage are the UK’s leading employee engagement experts

Emma Yearwood, director of HR at Sodexo Engage, said: “At Sodexo Engage we help businesses create better, more engaging, places to work that make a real difference to people’s lives both inside and outside of the workplace. Embedded at the heart of what we do is practicing what we preach and continuous improvement so receiving gold accreditation from Investors in People is extremely gratifying and demonstrates that we’re on a positive and progressive track.

“Our achievement of gold status, truly shows our commitment to our people by working hard to lead, support and develop all those in our teams throughout their time with us at Sodexo Engage. We are delighted that our results are also demonstrating many Platinum level indicators highlighting tangible high performance in transparency and trust, living our values, adopting a recognition culture, innovation, collaborative working and many more.

“Our policies and practices including ensuring a strong work/life balance, investing in training opportunities such as certified courses, and supporting inclusivity through a range of events and support groups, all contribute to this achievement and maintaining a great place to work.”