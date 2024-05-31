Rishi Sunak forced to apologise over partygate during campaign visit to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Prime Minister was asked how he could be trusted after being challenged by a man whose mother had died during the pandemic.

Mr Sunak was put on the spot during an election campaign visit to Niftylift in Stonebridge where he took part in a staff Q&A session.

Nick Fox, an environment, health and safety officer told the Prime Minister he lost his mother in 2020, a month after Mr Sunak attended former prime minister Boris Johnson’s birthday celebration. Mr Sunak was forced to apologise for attending the party at No 10 during lockdown and was later fined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fox asked: “Good that you mention trust. My mum died in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. My brothers couldn’t be there and I couldn’t be with her in hospital. You’ll remember that was the month when all the parties were going on in Downing Street. I think the month after you attended a gathering when you got a fixed penalty notice. So my question is, how can anyone trust you or the party after things like this?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Well, I’m really sorry that you lost your mum and particularly in those circumstances, because it wasn’t easy for so many people during the pandemic, the impact it had on everyone’s life.

“And I can’t imagine what it must have been for you not to be able to be with her at that time. It’s really tough.

“And I’m sorry for what was going on in Downing Street. And for my part, I apologise that I showed up to a meeting earlier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining his role as Chancellor during he pandemic, he added: “As you know, I was working on things to help you and your business and many other families like that.

Rishi Sunak (Getty Images)

“And in fact, it was probably in that same period of time that you got to know me as chancellor.

“Most of you didn’t know who I was before then, and I popped up on your TV screens, announced the furlough scheme … Hopefully, some of you here benefited from some of the support that we put in place.”

Mr Fox told a PA Agency he was “not really that surprised” parties in Downing Street wee going on around the same time his mother, Christine Fox, 66, died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His apology isn’t accepted. I wasn’t looking for an apology either.

“I think we all knew things like that were going to happen. It was going to be one rule for us and another rule for them.

“It doesn’t really make it any easier. It’s still very frustrating.”

Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson were fined for attending he former Prime Minister’s birthday gathering in Downing Street in June 2020.