Buckinghamshire hotel staff join community in supporting local charity’s night walk

Staff at Horwood House Hotel helped marshal at the city’s annual Midnight Moo event.

Staff at an award-winning Buckinghamshire hotel have got involved in supporting a Milton Keynes hospice midnight walk to raise vital funds for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horwood House Hotel, an award-winning, 4-star country house hotel and conference venue in Little Horwood, near Milton Keynes, sent some of its staff to marshal at the city’s annual Midnight Moo event on Friday night (June 20th) in support of Willen Hospice.

The charity, which needs to raise £8.7 million each year to provide its services free of charge, invited people to walk distances of 5 or ten miles from Middleton Hall, centre:MK – with Horwood House’s staff handing out refreshments along the circular route and offering words of encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horwood House has a proud, long-standing relationship with Willens Hospice and this event was the latest in its ongoing commitment to supporting the charity’s crucial work in providing end of life care.

To celebrate the efforts of all those who took part in the Midnight Moo, which required a fundraising pledge of £100 per person, Horwood House is offering 25% off treatments or spa days.

Caroline Morrone, General Manager at Horwood House Hotel, said: “We were delighted to continue supporting Willen Hospice through the Midnight Moo event. It’s a wonderful cause, and our team was proud to be part of such an inspiring community effort. By offering our staff the chance to volunteer and contribute, we not only support the charity but also strengthen our bond with the local area. We look forward to furthering our commitment to Willen Hospice and continuing our support for the amazing work they do."

To make use of the special discount offer, event participants – including volunteers – are asked to provide proof of involvement such as a finishing medal, ID card or email correspondence with the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horwood House was also named ‘Top Event Venue’ in the hospitality category of Saturday’s Milton Keynes Inspiration Awards. Now in its 8th year, the awards aim to recognise and celebrate people and businesses who inspire through their achievements, dedication and contributions to the city and wider region.

For more information on Horwood House Hotel, please visit https://www.horwoodhouse.co.uk/.

For more information on Willen Hospice and the Midnight Moo event, visit https://willen-hospice.org.uk/event/midnight-moo-2025/.