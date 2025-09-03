Upcoming DJ talent wanted as Pure Dance radio launches on DAB in MK

Pure Dance, the independent station that became a household name on Sky Digital in the 2000s, has returned to the airwaves this week, broadcasting 24/7 dance music on DAB across Milton Keynes.

As part of the relaunch, the station has revived UDJ - its Unsigned DJ showcase - and is now calling for submissions from upcoming DJs. The weekly slot gives new talent the chance to have their mixes broadcast on air, alongside a schedule that also features global names such as Paul Van Dyk, Above & Beyond, Defected and Toolroom Radio.

Founder Alex Kinch said: “There’s real energy in MK’s dance scene - from major events at the Bowl to packed floors at Unit Nine. It deserves a platform that not only plays the biggest tracks but also champions new talent. That’s what UDJ is here to do.”

First launched in 2004, Pure Dance quickly became a hub for club culture, reaching close to a million monthly listeners and featuring presenters including Stu Allan, Slipmatt, Lisa Lashes and Matt Darey. The station went off-air in 2006, before a soft online relaunch late last year drew thousands of weekly listeners and set the stage for its full return to broadcast radio.

With DAB coverage in Milton Keynes now live, Pure Dance is combining a line-up of returning legends, international stars and emerging DJs with new opportunities for grassroots talent through UDJ.

Submissions for UDJ are open now at: www.puredance.co.uk/udj