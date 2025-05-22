Advice issued in South East over mosquitoes after West Nile virus detected in UK bugs for first time

Experts at the British Pest Control Association have issued advice to householders in the South East about mosquitoes after West Nile virus was detected in UK bugs for the first time.

The UK Health Security Agency has stated that the risk to the general public is ‘very low’ at present and that there is no evidence to suggest the ongoing circulation of the virus in birds or mosquitoes in the UK.

West Nile virus causes very minor symptoms, or sometimes none at all, with around 20% of cases experiencing headaches, high fever and skin eruptions.

Niall Gallagher is Technical Manager at BPCA. He said: “According to UKHSA, West Nile virus is endemic in various regions across the globe, including Europe and in recent years has expanded to more northerly and western regions of mainland Europe.

“In the UK, the main issue with mosquito bites is that they can cause swelling and itchiness.

“Usually, this causes some discomfort, but in some cases a reaction to the bite, or infection caused by scratching can require further action and we would recommend checking advice on insect bites and stings at nhs.uk.

“Anyone concerned about a mosquito infestation can contact a BPCA member for help, but there are some simple steps people can take to nip a potential infestation in the bud.”

Female mosquitoes will shelter in sheds and garages over winter, having laid their eggs in standing water ready to emerge as the weather gets warmer.

Water butts without lids, buckets, watering cans and even flower vases can harbour mosquito eggs which, once hatched, will become adults within a matter of days.

Some species of mosquito will emerge as early as February, with others emerging throughout the spring and remaining active through the summer to September or October, with a few lingering as late as November.

Female mosquitoes need a blood meal before they lay eggs, and most species will feed on humans, mammals and birds.

To help prevent a mosquito infestation, BPCA advises householders to:

Keep windows and doors closed at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most likely to bite

Use fly screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes getting in

Fit lids to water butts

Make sure outdoor containers such as watering cans, paddling pools and buckets are emptied

Clear stagnant water from garden troughs and bird baths

If you find dead mosquitoes indoors clear them away quickly as they can become a food source for other indoor pests.

Niall added: “Anyone concerned about pest risk, or who suspects pest activity in their property, should seek professional help and advice from a pest professional.

“BPCA members are trained, experienced professionals with access to a range of specialist products not available to the public and the technical expertise required to identify the root cause of the problem and tackle it safely.”

