Super fit Milton Keynes dad, 70, reveals symptoms which gave clue to his aggressive prostate cancer

A super fit 70-year-old dad from Milton Keynes has revealed the symptoms which prompted him to have a PSA test confirming his aggressive prostate cancer.

A lifelong cyclist who once tackled Tour de France stages, Steve Wakeland’s illness means big rides are now exhausting.

Steve discovered he had aggressive prostate cancer after frequent night-time toilet trips and mid-cycle dashes into bushes during a 400-mile group ride in Spain raised red flags.

A PSA test came back high, and by Christmas 2023, he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

Now in treatment, Steve is riding 90km in Chris Hoy’s Tour De 4 with sons Tom and Richard to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

He’s undergone hormone therapy, radiotherapy, and spinal surgery, and is sharing his story to encourage men to get checked early.

“This ride would have been easy once,” he says.

“Now it’s a challenge — but an important one.”

Steve’s son Tom started a GoFundMe page to help the push to give something back to the charity – because he says not everyone will be as lucky as his dad to spot the symptoms and catch the cancer in time.

"I’ll be cycling 90 kilometres around the Glasgow area with my dad Steve and my brother Richard, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK,” Tom said.

“This is a cause that’s incredibly close to my heart. My dad was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer — thankfully, it was caught in time.

Sadly, not everyone is as lucky. That’s why awareness is so important.

"If you're noticing symptoms like frequent trips to the toilet or blood in your urine, don’t just sit in silence and hope it’ll sort itself out. Get checked. Get ahead of it. It could save your life.

“Your contribution — no matter how big or small — will make a real difference.”

Steve now volunteers with his local Prostate Cancer Support Group and GP Cancer Steering Group to help others spot the signs.

At the time of writing the fundraiser has so far raised over £630 of its £800 target.

Prostate cancer usually develops slowly, so there may be no signs for many years. You can find out more on the NHS website.