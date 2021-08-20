Residents let down by cancelled postal deliveries in Milton Keynes

Angry residents in Middleton are demanding the re-instatement of regular postal deliveries.

Richard Probets, who lives in Digby Court, said he was expecting important document in the post and just didn't know when they would be delivered.

He explained: "We are only receiving mail on a one day a week basis.

Residents in Middleton are only receiving one Royal Mail delivery a week

"This has been the case for the last three weeks and it’s looking like this week will be the fourth.

The lack of deliveries has been blamed on staff shortages at the Brinklow sorting office.

"However the Royal Mail website states that as a minimum mail should be delivered every other day.

"I logged an ‘issue’ last week which should have been responded to in four days. I have heard nothing. The frustration is absolutely no feedback as to when the situation will change.

"I have sat on the phone to Brinklow for 20 minutes with nobody picking up.

"I rang the Royal Mail helpline again this morning (August 20) and logged another ‘please help me get my mail’ support call as did at least one of my neighbours.

"Apparently many neighbours have written letters of complaint and the Middleton Support page on Facebook is full of comments regarding the lack of postal deliveries.

"Senior citizens in particular still depend on the mail for bills etc. We all depend on it for NHS letters, legal documents for signature etc. In fact we only realise how much we depend on the Mail when deliveries are this unreliable."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our colleagues and our customers is our number one priority.

"In a limited number of areas, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to COVID related absences.

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. If resourcing issues, associated self-isolation and safety measures prevent this, we’ll deliver at least every other day.