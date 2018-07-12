Build A Bear forced to abandon sale in Milton Keynes due to safety concerns

Build A Bear Workshop has had to abandon its ‘Pay Your Age Day’ sale after being overwhelmed at its stores including Milton Keynes.

Build A Bear launched their first ‘Pay Your Age Day’ in stores across the UK today.

In order to participate in the promotion, parents had to join the free Build A Bear bonus reward scheme, providing a valid email address and name.

Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/build-a-bear-sale-sparks-chaos-at-meadowhall-as-parents-prepare-for-nine-hour-wait-1-9247869

Shoppers could choose any soft toy and pay the same amount as the age of the child they are buying for.

Parents began arriving at stores across the country early this morning including the one at centre:mk to pick up their gift but were left shocked at the size of the queues.

And it seems so too was the company which has had to abandon the sale and refuse any further customers due to safety concerns given the sheer number of people visiting and queuing at stores.

In a post on social media, a Build A Bear spokesman said: “The response to our Pay Your Age Day event at all of our U.K. locations has been overwhelming and unprecedented in our 21-year history.

“The crowds have greatly exceeded our expectations and, per local authorities, queues are at capacity and we cannot accept additional Guests due to extreme crowds and safety concerns.

“We understand our Guests are disappointed, and we are working to address the situation. We will reach out directly to our valued Guests as soon as possible.”

Centre:mk followed that up with a message of its own to shoppers on Twitter.

“As per the post from Build-A-Bear we understand that they’re not accepting any additional guests now to all UK stores for the ‘pay-your-age’ event.”

