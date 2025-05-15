'I was raped and now I work for the police, helping other rape victims' says brave Thames Valley Police employee

A female police worker who survived being raped has set up a support group to help other victims get support.

Now brave Emily Boneham has received a special commendation award from the force for her drive and determination.

A police Communications Officer, she presented a proposal in 2021, along with a former colleague, to establish an Employee Rape and Sexual Assault Support Group within TVP.

It was to be the first of its kind in UK policing.

Emily Boneham receives her award

At the time it was estimated that more than one in 20 women had experienced rape, and Emily recognised that in TVP, a large number of staff may have lived experience and had no access to workplace peer support.

She and her colleague conducted significant engagement to assess the group’s feasibility and discussions led to several areas of risk being identified, and subsequently mitigated, including mandatory reporting, attending anonymously and the support provision.

Following approval from the Chief Constable management team, including changing mandatory reporting, the group was established and support services brought together. The group formed in July 2022, and continuing to hold successful regular meetings.

Some of the feedback Emily has received from members includes:

“It was good to know I am not alone.”

“The sense of mutual understanding was a profound feeling.”

“There was no pressure to speak up and that the group has been an incredible support.”

“This group has been a listening ear and provided empathy and understanding.”

On receiving the award this week, Emily said; “I am extremely proud to receive this award. As a survivor of sexual violence who also works in policing it is a difficult path to navigate. As employees we may work on cases or hear about things which could lead to re-traumatisation or vicarious trauma, or simply create additional challenges.

"When I joined Thames Valley Police, I was looking for a safe space to meet with others in the same position as me and when I didn't find one, I decided to create it. With the support of many others along the way, we were able to create the first support group of its kind for survivors of rape and sexual assault who are working in UK policing and pave the way for other forces to do the same.

"I can only hope that in some way we have helped to make policing a more comfortable space for those who work here and also have first-hand lived experience of sexual violence.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Emily’s drive and determination to do the right thing for our people, has and will, continue to have a huge impact on the lives of those affected by rape and sexual assault.”