A 15-year-old girl tragically died after falling and hitting her head while playing in the sunshine on the first day of the school holidays.

Members of the public dialled 999 to get help while the teenager was still alive, but claim paramedics took more than 20 minutes to arrive.

Scas has warned of delays in treatment at QA tonight

One distraught witness said: “The girl had fallen over and knocked her head..I had to call an ambulance, which took ages to come. In the mean time she had stopped breathing.”

Police are now investigating and appealing for more witnesses to the incident, which happened in a field off the V8 Marlborough Street between Stantonbury and Great Linford on Monday afternoon.

The girl’s panickedfriend called for help to nearby dog walkers and people taking their grandchildren to the park.

“The ambulance took so long to arrive... So, so bad. Never did I think she would die,” said another person at the scene.

The V8 in Milton Keynes between Stantonbury and Great Linford

It is understood some members of the public gave the girl CPR in a bid to save her life.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said they responded to the call at 3pm.

He said an investigation is taking place, and in the meantime the death is being treated as unexplained.

The girl’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Mark Begley, Head of Operations for Milton Keynes and the Aylesbury Vale at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) said:

“On behalf of all the staff who responded to yesterday’s incident in Stantonbury, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the young girl involved.”

He added: “At 14.33 we received an emergency 999 call into our control room with details of the location of the incident and an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle arrived at the scene within five minutes.

“Regrettably the location confirmed by two people on the original call was not correct as no patient was at that location. Whilst staff got out of their vehicles, desperately looking for the young girl and shouting for attention, our control room team tried to call back the original caller twice but unfortunately both times the mobile phone used was either switched off or engaged.

“At 14.41 we received a second emergency 999 call from a different member of the public providing the correct location information which was approximately 500 metres from where our staff were.

The ambulance and rapid response vehicle then went to the new location under blue lights, arriving at 14.49.”

Mr Begley said: “I would urge any member of the public calling 999 in an emergency to provide our control room staff with the correct information and to ensure that the phone number used to call us remains open until our staff are at the scene and is answered promptly if we need to contact the caller again.”

