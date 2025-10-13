Caravan fire spreads to large outbuildings containing gas cylinders as three crews battle blaze in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:11 BST
Three crews battled a caravan fire that had spread to two large outbuildings in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National Worldplaceholder image
Three crews battled a caravan fire that had spread to two large outbuildings in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National World
A caravan fire spread to two large outbuildings containing gas cylinders and vehicles in Milton Keynes, before three fire crews tackled the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the fire that had spread to two outbuildings around 16 meters wide and eight meters high on Monday, October 13 at Dagnall Road Olney.

Most Popular

The outbuildings contained vehicles and building equipment.

Three fire crews and a Thames Valley Police officer came to the scene in the early hours at 4.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two Propane and two Butane gas cylinders were removed by firefighters and cooled down.

The crews used four breathing apparatus sets, three hose reel jets, a main jet and thermal imaging cameras to battle the blaze.

The caravan was completely ruined by the fire and three more vehicles sustained heat damage.

Crews remained on scene for a period of time to dampen down the area and check for hot spots, to ensure it was safe.

Related topics:Milton KeynesThames Valley Police
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice