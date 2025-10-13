Caravan fire spreads to large outbuildings containing gas cylinders as three crews battle blaze in Milton Keynes
Firefighters were called to the fire that had spread to two outbuildings around 16 meters wide and eight meters high on Monday, October 13 at Dagnall Road Olney.
The outbuildings contained vehicles and building equipment.
Three fire crews and a Thames Valley Police officer came to the scene in the early hours at 4.30am.
Two Propane and two Butane gas cylinders were removed by firefighters and cooled down.
The crews used four breathing apparatus sets, three hose reel jets, a main jet and thermal imaging cameras to battle the blaze.
The caravan was completely ruined by the fire and three more vehicles sustained heat damage.
Crews remained on scene for a period of time to dampen down the area and check for hot spots, to ensure it was safe.