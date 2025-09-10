Firefighters and police called as car involved in collision with lamppost in Milton Keynes
West Ashland fire crews and Thames Valley Police are called to a car collision with a lamppost in Milton Keynes.
Firefighters were called to a car that had driven off the road and collided with a lamppost at Buckland Drive, Netherfield around 6pm on September 9.
Two adults managed to get out of the vehicle uninjured before the crews arrived.
Two fire crews from West Ashland made the road safe, by removing the lamppost that was obstructing it.
Thames Valley Police also attended the scene.