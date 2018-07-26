More children abused in Milton Keynes than anywhere else in the county but mental health needs of victims are not being met

More children are being abused in Milton Keynes than anywhere else in the county - yet their mental health needs are not being met by the NHS.

That’s the sad finding from research by the NSPCC, who are calling for urgent improvements.

In Milton Keynes 19,673 children are estimated to have suffered abuse or neglect. This represents more than half of the 36,000 total for the whole of Buckinghamshire.

The NSPCC analysed the latest annual plans published by NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCGs) all over the country.

The documents set out how they will care for the mental health of these vulnerable youngsters, and the NSPCC gave them a traffic light rating according to how good they were.

Milton Keynes CCG was given an amber rating - along with 145 more of the 195 CCGs in England.

This means they are “failing to properly plan for the needs of vulnerable children including those who had been abused”, say the NSPCC.

The charity’s spokesman Almudena Lara said: “We recognise the hard work of NHS staff providing much-needed mental health services to young people. These ratings are not a reflection on those services and the staff working to deliver them.

“But our analysis shows that there are CCGs that are still not properly planning for the mental health needs of abused children and young people. It is crucial these children are supported to get back on track and lead healthy lives.

“In future we want to see more CCGs not only recognise the needs of these children, but go further and ensure services are there to support them.”

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted