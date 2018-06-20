Paedophile football coach from Milton Keynes who abused boys on an “industrial scale” loses appeal

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has today lost his appeal against his 30-year prison sentence for multiple child sex offences.

Three Court of Appeal judges ruled yesterday (Wednesday) that the length of his jail term for multiple offences against boys he coached was not excessive.

The 64-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout, who lived in Milton Keynes until his arrest, was sentenced in February for 52 offences committed against 12 boys he coached between 1979 and 1991.

Bennell’s appeal was listed under his new name, Richard Jones.

The Court of Appeal judges said that because of the “huge scale” of his offending it would be wrong for them to reduce with the sentence.

During his original six-week trial, Bennell was said to have committed “industrial scale” levels of abuse against vulnerable young boys in his care.

The court heard he had a “power hold” over them as they dreamed of becoming professional footballers.

Judge Clement Goldstone QC labelled him “the devil incarnate”.

He said Bennell’s abuse had destroyed his victims’ enthusiasm for playing football and had led to them suffering problems including suicidal thoughts, alcoholism and depression.

