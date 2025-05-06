10 road closures for motorists in Milton Keynes to avoid this week

10 roads will be closed in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 11.59pm April 1 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill to Little Brickhill - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm May 6 to 5am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, Newport Pagnell approaches - lane closures for signage works on behalf of Traffix.

• A45, from 10pm May 6 to 5am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm May 7 to 5am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm May 8 to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

• M1, from 10pm May 9 to 5am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - diversion for lha works on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council.

• A5, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford to Abbey Hill Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, Portway Roundabout to Abbey Hill Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.