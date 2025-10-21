11 hopeful children waiting for people to adopt them in Milton Keynes

11 young children are waiting patiently to find adoptive families in MK, the council has revealed.

And they don’t mind whether their adopters are single people, couples with no children, or established families, say officials.

Milton Keynes City Council shares an adoption service called Adoption Connects with Central Bedfordshire Council and has spoken out about the need for more adopters this week, during National Adoption Week.

"Our dedicated local adoption team is trying to find 11 MK children their forever families,” said a spokesperson.

“In the past five years, the team has helped 98 children in Milton Keynes to find an adoptive family, but there are still more children waiting to be matched,” they added.

On November 6, Adoption Connects is hosting an hour-long, in-person information session to outline the adoption process plus the resources and support available. During the event, which will be held at Central Bedfordshire Council Offices, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and find out more about what is involved. Visit Eventbrite to find out more and book your space.

To learn more visit here or contact Adoption Connects on [email protected] or 0300 300 8090.

An adoption readiness tool is available online for anyone considering adoption. It provides answers to essential questions, offers hints and tips, and helps create a personalised plan so local people can make an informed decision about adoption.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “We know of 11 local children currently waiting to find their forever family, whether that be a single person, a couple without children or established families. These children need a warm, welcoming, and stable home, not a flawless one.

"There are so many myths and misconceptions around adoption which is why we encourage people to attend one of our upcoming information sessions.”

Adoption Connects offers a wide range of free services from training and advice through to financial support and regular social events.

A spokesperson said: “Adoption is open to both single people and couples including those from the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, you’d be surprised to find out how flexible adoption is. We’re here to remove barriers, not put them up and help you consider if adopting is right for you.”