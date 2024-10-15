Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bill’s Restaurant Group is opening a new location in Milton Keynes – and says it will be in business before the end of the year.

Bill’s, which is opening its first new location in four years, is coming to centre:mk, and will feature a modern restaurant dining area, a laid-back café space, two all-weather outdoor terraces and a bar area.

The group already has 46 sites across the UK, but says it is seeking to enhance its presence further across the country.

It is planning to open in multiple new locations over the next two years, following a strong trading performance in the first half of 2024.

The bar area at Bill's, which is opening a new establishment in Milton Keynes before the end of the year

Bill’s owner Richard Caring said: “We have a winning formula, and the numbers speak for themselves. Bill’s has always been a popular brand and we are seeing its full potential being realised with an industry-leading offer and experience.

“With the creation of hundreds of new jobs, and the chance to offer Bill's experience to more guests across the country, it is a very exciting time for the business.”

Managing director Tom James added: “After an incredible amount of hard work from the team, we are now seeing a continued trend of positive results and feel the time is right to grow.

“Our relentless focus on the guest experience has driven the charge forwards with our ethos of ‘everyone leaves happy’, and we are collectively very excited about the future of the business.”

As well as its new site in Milton Keynes, Bill’s is also planning to open premises on Clarks Village Street in Somerset this year.