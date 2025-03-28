Changes announced to services that support carers across Milton Keynes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Instead a new Carers Support Service, delivered by Citizens Advice Milton Keynes and CHUMS is being launched.
The new service will feature a range of specialist assistance for unpaid carers of all ages, with face-to-face, telephone and online support all available.
Specialist organisations within the service will focus on young carers and young adult carers, while there will be dedicated support for those who care for older people, and individuals with mental health conditions, learning disabilities or neurodivergence.
Carers will receive help in unlocking money and benefits, advice on planning for emergency situations and much more.
A period of transition is now taking place as the services are handed over and Carers MK chief executive Karen Irons said: “The wonderful words we continue to receive from you all give the team comfort at a difficult time.
“It has been a great privilege that you have trusted us.
“Your strength and courage are remarkable, and we wish you well.
“CHUMS will be there for you from May, and we will update you as we work with them through this transition phase.”
Milton Keynes City Council estimates there could be as many as 21,000 unpaid carers across the city, and says it is investing more than £2 million over the next five years in the new support service.
Director of Citizens Advice Milton Keynes Ben Thomas said: “Many unpaid carers are not aware of the help they are entitled to, and we know that the majority of carers are concerned about the financial impacts of caring.
“This new service will enable us to ensure that carers in Milton Keynes have access to financial, emotional and practical assistance.”
Donna Fuller, cabinet member for adults, health and communities at Milton Keynes City Council added: “We have worked with local carers to better understand their needs, and this has enabled us to remodel local services whilst making them easier to access.
“Whether unpaid carers are looking for respite, financial or wellbeing support, our new service will be ready to help them.”