Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carers MK has supported family carers across the city for nearly 20 years, however its application to Milton Keynes City Council to continue delivering its services has been unsuccessful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead a new Carers Support Service, delivered by Citizens Advice Milton Keynes and CHUMS is being launched.

The new service will feature a range of specialist assistance for unpaid carers of all ages, with face-to-face, telephone and online support all available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist organisations within the service will focus on young carers and young adult carers, while there will be dedicated support for those who care for older people, and individuals with mental health conditions, learning disabilities or neurodivergence.

A new Carers Support Service is being launched across Milton Keynes. Pic: Carers MK

Carers will receive help in unlocking money and benefits, advice on planning for emergency situations and much more.

A period of transition is now taking place as the services are handed over and Carers MK chief executive Karen Irons said: “The wonderful words we continue to receive from you all give the team comfort at a difficult time.

“It has been a great privilege that you have trusted us.

“Your strength and courage are remarkable, and we wish you well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CHUMS will be there for you from May, and we will update you as we work with them through this transition phase.”

Milton Keynes City Council estimates there could be as many as 21,000 unpaid carers across the city, and says it is investing more than £2 million over the next five years in the new support service.

Director of Citizens Advice Milton Keynes Ben Thomas said: “Many unpaid carers are not aware of the help they are entitled to, and we know that the majority of carers are concerned about the financial impacts of caring.

“This new service will enable us to ensure that carers in Milton Keynes have access to financial, emotional and practical assistance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Fuller, cabinet member for adults, health and communities at Milton Keynes City Council added: “We have worked with local carers to better understand their needs, and this has enabled us to remodel local services whilst making them easier to access.

“Whether unpaid carers are looking for respite, financial or wellbeing support, our new service will be ready to help them.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.