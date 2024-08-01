Depression is on the increase in Milton Keynes, with 11% of adults affected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diagnoses of depression have hit a record high in Milton Keynes, with experts blaming the effects of the Covid pandemic.

New data from Public Health England shows there were 30,507 adults with depression in 2022-23, making up 11% of adults in the area registered with a GP.

Throughout England, more than 6.6 million are living with depression and this is the highest figure since records began in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures are based on unresolved diagnoses of depression as recorded on patients' GP records since April 2006. They do not account for those suffering with the condition but still waiting for a formal diagnosis.

Sadly, depression is on the increase in Milton Keynes

A spokesperson for the charity Rethink Mental Illness said the "unsurprising" increase may have been fuelled by the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Jeremy Bernhaut, Rethink’s head of policy and influencing, said depression can have a "devastating" effect, and quick access to treatment is "essential to enable recovery".

However, it could be "an encouraging sign" more people now recognise the symptoms and are seeking help for mental health issues, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the nation’s mental health is often measured through NHS statistics, it’s vital to remember the real-life experiences of the people behind the statistics and resource the NHS to meet the rising demand for support."

He called for a "whole society approach", requiring action from across government departments.

The highest rate of depression in England was found in Blackpool, where 21.6% of the population was diagnosed. It was followed by the Wirral (21.4%) and Knowsley (20.4%).

The 10 local authority areas with the lowest rates were all in London. Westminster led the way with 6.43, followed by Ealing (6.9%) and Newham (7%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North West has the highest percentage of people with depression, at 16.4%, followed by the North East then the West Midlands.

London currently has the lowest rate, at 9.5% of the population.

Across the South East, 13.8% of people were diagnosed in 2022.

Lee Fernandes, lead therapist at the UKAT London Clinic, which treats people for mental health conditions including depression, called the figures "a difficult read".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Depression is a difficult condition to have and for loved ones to understand; it’s much deeper than just feeling low or sad.

"We receive calls for help for depression every single day; and thankfully, these are the people who are taking positive steps to tackling their depression, either alongside prescribed antidepressants or even as a first step before opting for the pills.

"With the right therapy, it is possible to be free from depression."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it was "unacceptable" people with mental health issues are not getting the support or care they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we will fix the broken system we have inherited to ensure we give mental health the same attention and focus as physical health", they said.

The Government plans to recruit 8,500 new mental health workers and provide specialist support in every school.

The spokesperson added: "We will go further than ever to prioritise mental health and that starts with updating the Mental Health Act, to ensure that care is appropriate, proportionate and compassionate."