Eight overnight closures have been announced on the A5 as part of National Highways latest roadworks update.

The first of these is an ongoing long-running closure in both directions from the Watling Street Roundabout to the A4146 junction, expected to last until June 10.

The closure runs nightly from 8pm to 6am with carriageway and lane closures, plus two-way traffic signals and diversion routes, due to construction improvements and upgrades.

The second ongoing long-running closure is from midnight to 6am, with lane closures in place southbound at Little Brickhill through until August 31 for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.

A further overnight closure is running nightly between 10pm and 5am, through until April 19, between junctions 14 and 15 for the M1 southbound, for carriageway reconstruction works.

Lane closures will also take place overnight on two consecutive nights on different stretches of the A5 northbound, for litter clearance works on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council.

The first is from 8pm on April 15 until 6am the following day, between the Redmoor and Portway roundabouts, and then from 8pm on April 16 until 6am the next day, between the Portway and Stony Stratford roundabouts.

Further works on the A5 are beginning on April 22, from 8pm until 6am nightly through until May 3, with carriageway and lane closures and diversion routes in place in both directions between the Flying Fox and Kelly’s Kitchen roundabouts for horticulture works.

On the same stretch of road between 8pm on April 26 and 6am the following day, drainage works will also be taking place, with carriageway and lane closures again in operation.

Finally on the A5, there will be lane closures in both directions between 8pm on April 28 and 5am on May 3, between Abbey Hill and the Redmoor roundabout for drainage work.

Two other closures are also taking place with the first of these on the M1 from 10pm on April 22 through to 5am the following morning, with lane closures southbound at junction 14 due to communications works.

Then on the A45 carriageway and lane closures, plus diversion routes, will be in place southbound between junctions 14 and 15, at the M1, for carriageway reconstruction and renewal.