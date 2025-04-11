Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Milton Keynes resident has published a novel about a criminal psychologist who helps police track down a serial killer.

Ray Mark Dane’s book For Love and Demons is set in Milton Keynes and follows criminal psychologist Victoria Claiborne as she assists the city’s police in tracking down a serial killer, who is apparently stealing children from parks.

Dane, who now lives in Bogota in Colombia, told the Citizen he chose Milton Keynes as the setting for this paranormal story after buying his first house in Emerson Valley in 1985.

"I wanted to use an English town as the setting for the story," said Dare, writing under a pseudonym, and as Stephen King says, 'write what you know'.

"Having lived in Milton Keynes, when Shenley Brook End and Shenley Church End were still quaint villages, I decided to use the city for my story.

"I bought my first house in Sutton Court, Emerson Valley in 1985, and my first daughter, Sara Marie, was born in Milton Keynes hospital in the same year."

Dane lives in Milton Keynes for two and a half years, but says he recalls it fondly despite its challenges.

"I recall having to walk everywhere due to my car engine blowing up," he said.

"I was a budding ceramic tiler in those days, and without a car it was difficult to find work.

"I worked at the headquarters of Abbey National as a security guard, for a time.

"I also worked for a landfill company in Bletchley to enable me to save enough money to buy another car.

"It was a difficult time, but one that I still recall with fond memories."

Dane was already able to read and write when he started school, after his father taught him to write at the age of three.

"I was such a prolific reader that the teacher had to bring in books from home to prevent me reading the books reserved for the next age group," he recalled.

"Growing up I loved to read true mystery and paranormal stories, as well as fictional works.

"In some ways, I always knew I would be a writer, once I had enough life experience.

Dane writes stories in the speculative fiction genre, which features mystery, paranormal and horror tales.

The main character in For Love and Demons Victoria Claiborne previously featured in his novel Saviour, which although it was intended as a sequel to his latest book, was written first.

For Love and Demons is the background story of how Claiborne comes to arrive in the FBI, and sees her help the local police seek two serial killers, who are both influenced by the moon.

Dane has written and published six novels, with For Love and Demons attracting five-star reviews on Amazon.

All of Dane’s novels can be found on his Amazon Author page.