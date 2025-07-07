Four sets of overnight roadworks have been announced on the A5 in Milton Keynes with some expected to lead to half-hour delays for drivers.

The first of these is overnight between 8pm on July 12 and 6am the following morning, in both directions, with carriageway and lane closures and a diversion route in place between Thorn Roundabout and the Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout for reconstruction and renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

Half-hour delays are also expected between 8pm and 6am from July 14 to 19 in both directions on the A5 between the Bletcham Way Roundabout and the Monks Way Roundabout.

Entry and exit slip road closures plus diversion routes will be in place for inspection and survey works on behalf of National Highways.

Slight delays are also expected on the A5 overnight between 8.30pm on July 10 and 5am the following morning, with a carriageway closure in place northbound on Bletcham Way for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

There is also a long-running closure on the A5, scheduled to last until August 31, and expected to cause delays of around 10 minutes, nightly from midnight until 6am.

Lane closures will be in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill, on behalf of National Highways.

Three closures have also been announced on the M1, with the first of these ongoing overnight from 10pm to 5am nightly through until September 1.

Delays of around half an hour are expected southbound at the junction 14 exit slip road, with a lane closure in place to allow developer works to take place on behalf of GTM and Lain O’Rourke.

Overnight works are also scheduled on the M1 from 10pm on July 8 until 5am the following morning, with lane closures in place northbound between junctions 14 and 15 due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

Delays of under ten minutes are also expected on the M1 during overnight works from 10pm to 5am nightly between July 14 and 23.

Entry and exit slip road and lane closures will be in place northbound between junctions 14 and 15 for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

