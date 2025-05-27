'I have stage 3 cancer - and I'm raising cash for my own alternative treatments' reveals brave Milton Keynes woman

A brave 41-year-old woman with Stage 3 cancer has launched her own fundraising campaign to pay for holistic treatment for the disease.

Helen Wilson from Newport Pagnell was diagnosed last year with bladder cancer that had also spread to her urethra.

She had been suffering for months with recurring urinary infections, constant pain and alarming symptoms before she discovered the shattering truth.

"I was starting to lose weight and was in a huge amount of pain. Over the Easter bank holiday I collapsed at home in pain and an ambulance was called. I was given morphine immediately and taken straight to hospital,” she said.

Helen Wilson is raising money for holistic cancer treatment in Germany

A range of tests was carried out and the cancer diagnosis was given.

"What followed was eight months of chemo and radio therapy. Chemotherapy was put directly into my bladder so I wore a catheter full time (urine infections became a constant). I continued to lose weight during the treatment and dropped three and a half stone in total,” said Helen.

"The treatment also pushed me into full early menopause, my eye sight deteriorated and my mental health greatly suffered.

"I was grateful to have access to the NHS, however the treatment wasn’t working, I was getting sicker, I couldn’t work, I stopped going out, I could no longer shower or dress myself.”

Helen started to research alternative options for people living with cancer.

"I felt the poison that was being used to cure me was making me sicker,” she said. “ I found some incredible holistic integrated work being done in Germany with enormous success.

"Germany has become a global leader in cancer treatment, transforming many oncological diseases from terminal to manageable conditions. Treatment includes Hyperthermia, Hyperbaric Oxygen, Targeted Metabolic and Anti-Angiogenic Therapies, and Ozone Therapy”

But the treatment comes at a cost – of £10,000.

Helen has saved half of this herself and has now launched a GoFundMe page to raise the remainder.

“I have personally saved £5000 and it would be a dream to match this to allow me to have three months rehabilitation in Germany to help rebuild my health and fight this dreadful disease,” she said.

You can view the fundraiser here.

