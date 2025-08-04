Investigation to take place after kitchen fire breaks out at Fishermead block of flats
Three fire crews, plus an aerial appliance, were called to the incident on the estate just before 9pm on Friday August 1.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the blaze broke out within the kitchen of a first floor flat, inside the three-storey domestic block of flats.
The living room of the flat where the fire started was 50 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke, while the remaining flats also suffered minor smoke damage.
Crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire, before isolating the electrics.
A cordon was put in place by Thames Valley Police around the flats.
Crews based at Broughton carried out reinspections of the scene overnight, before the incident was handed over to the landlord.