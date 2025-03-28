Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular ITV daytime show This Morning came to Milton Keynes this morning as part of a garden makeover feature.

The segment, which saw the show’s resident gardener David Domoney and a team give a makeover to a garden in time for Mother’s Day, came from the Vauxhall area of Bradville in the city.

Domoney was joined by a team of horticulture students from Shuttleworth College, which is part of the Bedford College Group, for the challenge.

The garden belonged to a lady identified as Carol, who was nominated for the makeover by her daughter after sadly losing her husband and her mum in the last year.

The garden in Milton Keynes following the makeover, which was completed on ITV's This Morning programme

She hoped the surprise would make her mum’s first Mother’s Day without her own mum a bit easier.

Shuttleworth College students Anne-Marie Lobo, Claire Fairman, Vita Worth, Michelle Gaishauser, Emma Wade, Lenka Stevens and Caroline Wilkinson were seen working during the segments helping to dig up the lawn and plant flowers, shrubs and trees.

The garden transformation was complete in less than two hours during this morning’s live episode of the ITV show.

RHS tutor from Shuttleworth College Peter Lickorish said: “Today was a great opportunity to bring some students and do a real garden transformation.

David Domoney updates This Morning viewers on the progress of the garden makeover during a segment on today's episode of the ITV programme

“A day like today, when the students work so hard under pressure, time pressure, TV pressure, weather pressure, soil pressure, it just shows how resilient they are. They have really done us proud today.”

The garden transformation featured as part of March 28’s episode of This Morning which can be seen in full now on ITVX.

