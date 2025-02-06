Major office block in Central Milton Keynes once again attacked by Palestine Action protesters

Palestine Action campaigners launched a second devastating attack on offices at CMK last night. smashing windows and daubing them in blood-red paint.

The group struck in the early hours of the morning at Witan Gate House, the home of Allianz insurance giants.

They were protesting about the company’s financial ties with Elbit, Israel's largest manufacturer of weapons used in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Palestine Action is demanding Allianz drops the insurance policies it underwites and provides to Elbit.

Thousands of pounds worth or damage was caused to the Allianz offices in CMK by Palestine Action campaigners during the night

Last October the campaigners attacked 10 Allianz offices throughout the UK, smashing windows and doors and covering the buildings in paint to represent blood.

This morning’s attack at CMK tookt the same theme, with numerous reinforced windows smashed and red paint thrown inside and outside the offices. The damage is thought to amount to thousands of pounds.

It follows several days of similar direct action protests carried out on 15 other Allianz buildings last week.

"We won’t stop until Allianz drop Elbit Systems" said a spokesperson for Palestine Action. "Allianz is complicit in the systematic genocide of Palestinians. If they keep underwriting Elbit Systems, we will continue our resistance. There will be no safe haven for war criminals."

They added: “Palestine Action’s direct actions are targeting multinational corporations like Allianz that not only profit from the genocide of the Palestinian people, but facilitate it. Without insurance, Elbit could not operate in the UK. Alianz, a global insurance giant, which as been underwriting Elbit Systems for years, is complicit in Israel's war crimes.

Allianz has previously been described as Elbit’s “principle institutional shareholder“ and Palestine Action claims the copany owned over 2% of the weapons producer at one point.. They say Allianz continues to hold thousands of shares in Elbit Systems Ltd, while its subsidiary ‘Allianz Insurance Products Trust’ provides insurance services for Elbit Systems UK, including employment insurance.

A spokesperson for Allianz has said previously: “”We respect everyone’s right to have and express their opinion.

”However, we have zero tolerance for any criminal behaviour that threatens the safety or security of our people, property and business. Our business operations and service to customers and clients remain unaffected.”

